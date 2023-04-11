Preview: USA v Republic of Ireland

Michael Bolton

The Republic of Ireland's women's side continue their preperations for this summer's World Cup when they face world champions USA for the second time in four days.

After a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, Vera Pauw's side will be aiming to end the international break with a positive result. Despite a strong performance in Texas, the USA had too much for a well-organised Ireland side.

Playing the world's best teams in friendlies has served as good preparation for Ireland in recent years, and several players will be looking to impress against some of the best players in the world.

Ireland have a fully fit squad to choose from tonight, and Pauw could be tempted to make some changes to refresh the squad. Aine O'Gorman, Ruesha Littlejohn, Lucy Quinn and Jamie Finn will all be hoping for starts, while Katie McCabe could be used in a more attacking role.

For the USA, they have some injuries going into tonight's game. Mallory Swanson suffered a serious injury in Saturday's game, with Rose Lavelle also ruled out through njury.

However, as Ireland found out on Saturday, there is incredible depth in this USA side. Manager Vlato Andonovski has hinted at rotation for tonight's game, with the likes of Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson expected to start.

The game kicks off at 12.30am Irish time, with live coverage on RTÉ Two.