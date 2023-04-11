Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 14:49

Preview: USA v Republic of Ireland

Playing the world's best teams in friendlies has served as good preparation for Ireland in recent years, and several players will be looking to impress against some of the best players in the world.
Preview: USA v Republic of Ireland

Michael Bolton

The Republic of Ireland's women's side continue their preperations for this summer's World Cup when they face world champions USA for the second time in four days.

After a 2-0 defeat on Saturday, Vera Pauw's side will be aiming to end the international break with a positive result. Despite a strong performance in Texas, the USA had too much for a well-organised Ireland side.

Playing the world's best teams in friendlies has served as good preparation for Ireland in recent years, and several players will be looking to impress against some of the best players in the world.

Ireland have a fully fit squad to choose from tonight, and Pauw could be tempted to make some changes to refresh the squad. Aine O'Gorman, Ruesha Littlejohn, Lucy Quinn and Jamie Finn will all be hoping for starts, while Katie McCabe could be used in a more attacking role.

For the USA, they have some injuries going into tonight's game. Mallory Swanson suffered a serious injury in Saturday's game, with Rose Lavelle also ruled out through njury.

However, as Ireland found out on Saturday, there is incredible depth in this USA side. Manager Vlato Andonovski has hinted at rotation for tonight's game, with the likes of Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson expected to start.

The game kicks off at 12.30am Irish time, with live coverage on RTÉ Two.

More in this section

Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest Brighton confident of keeping Evan Ferguson despite Man United interest
Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles Scotland’s Grant Hanley to miss bulk of Euro qualifiers due to ruptured Achilles
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home
katie mccabevera pauwrepublic of ireland womenusa women2023 women's world cup
Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti backs Frank Lampard to improve Chelsea fortunes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more