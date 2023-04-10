Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 17:05

Andy Murray beaten by Alex De Minaur as Cameron Norrie also crashes out in Monte Carlo

Jack Draper offered some hope for Britain at the Monte Carlo Masters with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Sebastian Baez
Andy Murray beaten by Alex De Minaur as Cameron Norrie also crashes out in Monte Carlo

PA Sport Staff

Andy Murray’s return to clay ended in a swift defeat to Alex De Minaur in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 35-year-old, who skipped all but one tournament of 2022’s clay court swing, including the French Open, was blown away 6-1 6-3 by the Australian in Monaco.

Questions will now be raised about how long Murray will persist on the surface that he finds most difficult to play on following his hip surgery.

He started the match terribly, losing the first four games, and a third break of serve by De Minaur allowed him to romp to the first set in 35 minutes.

Murray, playing this tournament for the first time since 2017, got himself into a debate with umpire Carlos Bernardes early in the second set when the Briton’s hat fell off during a point but the Brazilian did not stop play.

The pair were discussing the rule over the change of ends and it had a negative impact on Murray, who was broken in the next game amid a number of unforced errors.

That proved decisive as Murray could not find his best game, regularly screaming at his entourage, and De Minaur saw out a comfortable victory.

There was also a defeat for British number one Cameron Norrie, who went down 6-3 6-4 to Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

Norrie clawed his way back into the match after a fast start from Cerundolo but did not look settled throughout and made 18 unforced errors compared to only eight winners.

A netted forehand gave Cerundolo the crucial break in the ninth game of the second set as the pressure on the British number one finally told.

Having started the season with a run of 21 wins from 25 matches, Norrie, ranked 13th, now finds himself needing to rediscover his confidence for the rest of the clay-court stretch.

There was better news, though, for Jack Draper, who made a winning return from injury, battling to a 6-3 7-5 win over another Argentinian, Sebastian Baez.

Draper’s serve was under pressure throughout the contest but he saved 11 of the 12 break points he faced while taking three of his own four chances to set up a clash with 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz.

More in this section

You appreciate every day – Dave Clark on living with Parkinson’s disease You appreciate every day – Dave Clark on living with Parkinson’s disease
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Liverpool draw felt like two points dropped Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: Liverpool draw felt like two points dropped
Brooks Koepka leads the way heading into final round at the Masters Brooks Koepka leads the way heading into final round at the Masters
tennisandy murraycameron norriejack drapermonte carlomonte-carlo masters
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more