Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 16:26

Limerick ease past Kilkenny to claim Division 1 title

Limerick have clinched the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 title after seeing off Kilkenny by 2-20 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Limerick ease past Kilkenny to claim Division 1 title

James Cox

Limerick have clinched the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 title after seeing off Kilkenny by 2-20 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The All-Ireland champions started to pull away going into the final stages of the game following a goal from Aaron Gillane, set up by Seamus Flanagan in the 54th minute.

Kilkenny scored the first three points, but Limerick soon grew into the game.

Billy Drennan’s frees were one of the main sources of scores for the Cats, he registered five points.

Limerick were in control for most of the game though, as they won by 11 points despite 15 wides.

Gillane was their main scorer with 1-7, including five frees.

More in this section

Israel Adesanya a champion again after second round KO Israel Adesanya a champion again after second round KO
Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Celtic hot-shot Kyogo Furuhashi Ange Postecoglou full of praise for Celtic hot-shot Kyogo Furuhashi
Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves Frank Lampard’s Chelsea return starts with loss at Wolves
pairc uí chaoimhlimerick gaakilkenny gaaallianz hurling league division 1
Masters suspended after heavy rain with Brooks Koepka leading the way at Augusta

Masters suspended after heavy rain with Brooks Koepka leading the way at Augusta

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more