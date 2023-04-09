Limerick ease past Kilkenny to claim Division 1 title

James Cox

Limerick have clinched the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 title after seeing off Kilkenny by 2-20 to 0-15 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The All-Ireland champions started to pull away going into the final stages of the game following a goal from Aaron Gillane, set up by Seamus Flanagan in the 54th minute.

Kilkenny scored the first three points, but Limerick soon grew into the game.

Billy Drennan’s frees were one of the main sources of scores for the Cats, he registered five points.

Limerick were in control for most of the game though, as they won by 11 points despite 15 wides.

Gillane was their main scorer with 1-7, including five frees.