Britain's Prince George joins William to cheer on Aston Villa

By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Britain's Prince George enjoyed a nail-biting day out with his father Prince William to watch Aston Villa’s win against Nottingham Forest.

The nine-year-old football mad future king was seen in the stands with William and Villa chief executive Christian Purslow at Villa Park in Birmingham on Saturday.

William and George react during the Aston Villa match (Joe Giddens/PA)

George was a mini-me of William, mirroring his expressions and clutching his hands to the side of his face during one tense close call, with both wearing a navy blue jumper and pale blue open-necked shirt.

The first half remained goalless after 45 minutes, but George was ecstatic when Bertrand Traore scored for Villa three minutes into the second half.

George celebrates a Villa goal (Joe Giddens/PA)

The prince jumped up to high-five those in front of him.

A last-minute goal in extra time from Ollie Watkins saw Villa land a 2-0 win, moving the team into the Premier League’s top six.

Young Aston Villa fan George is set for a key role at his grandfather King Charles' coronation next month, when he serves as one of eight Pages of Honour during the ceremony.

George and William react during the game (Joe Giddens/PA)

He was seen deep in conversation with his father, who is president of the Football Association, as he pointed at the pitch.

Five seats along from George in the stands was England manager Gareth Southgate.

George chatting to William before the Premier League match (Joe Giddens/PA)

In June 2021, the prince joined his parents at Wembley to watch the England men’s team’s 2-1 victory over Germany during the Euros.

He was also there to see their devastating loss in the final to Italy on penalties.

William and Kate with son George for the England v Germany match (Mike Egerton/PA)

But George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis cheered on the Lionesses from their home during the England women’s triumphant win against Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

The Wales family all support Aston Villa.

The Prince of Wales with Prince George, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow and England manager Gareth Southgate (far left) (Joe Giddens/PA)

George was pictured enthusiastically celebrating a 5-1 Villa win with William, Kate and Charlotte in October 2019.