Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 12:31

Ireland comfortably beaten by Bangladesh in one-off Test

Mushfiqur Rahim hit a half-century to guide the hosts to victory.
Ireland comfortably beaten by Bangladesh in one-off Test

By PA Sport Staff

Bangladesh secured a seven-wicket win over Ireland on day four of the one-off Test match in Dhaka.

Ireland had resumed at 286 for eight, a lead of 131 which was built on a century from Lorcan Tucker.

The Tigers soon bowled Ireland out for 292 in just over half-an-hour with Ebadot Hossain taking the final two wickets after all-rounder Andy McBrine made a defiant 72.

Bangladesh bowler Taijul Islam ended with match figures of nine for 148.

Chasing 138 to win, opener Litton Das hit three boundaries before Mark Adair bowled him for 23.

After Najmul Hossain Shanto was out for just four, caught by Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie in the slips to leave the hosts 43 for two in the eighth over, Mushfiqur Rahim came in to steady the ship alongside opener Tamim Iqbal.

Mushfiqur, who made 126 in the first innings, finished unbeaten on 51 off 48 deliveries, hitting seven fours to see Bangladesh home, with Mominul Haque 20 not out after Tamim had been dismissed for 31.

It was a first Test win for Bangladesh since they beat New Zealand in January last year.

Ireland, who remain without a win in Test cricket, are next set for a two-match series against Sri Lanka which starts on April 16.

More in this section

Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead Tiger Woods struggles to opening 74 to lie nine shots off Masters lead
Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract Leeds winger Jack Harrison signs new five-year contract
England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley England beat Brazil on penalties to win inaugural Women’s Finalissima at Wembley
bangladeshcricketirelandone day internationalmushfiqur rahim
Paul McGinley: ‘Staggering’ Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rules violation

Paul McGinley: ‘Staggering’ Brooks Koepka cleared of potential rules violation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more