Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 19:53

Manchester United fined £65,000 for failing to control players against Fulham

United won the game 3-1 with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice, the first from the penalty spot.
By Ian Parker, PA

Manchester United have been fined £65,000 by the Football Association for failing to control their players in the feisty FA Cup clash against Fulham last month which saw the visitors have two players and manager Marco Silva sent off.

The game changed dramatically a little under 20 minutes from time when Willian handled a Jadon Sancho shot on the line at Old Trafford, an incident initially missed by referee Chris Kavanagh.

United’s players, trailing 1-0 at the time, surrounded Kavanagh before he went to check the monitor – the spark which would soon see Willian sent off for the handball and both Silva and Fulham goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic dismissed for their reactions, all in the space of 40 seconds.

United went on to win the game 3-1 with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice, the first from the penalty spot, either side of Marcel Sabitzer’s first goal for the club, but there is now a price to pay after United accepted an FA charge.

“Manchester United FC has been fined £65,000 after its players surrounded a match official during the 71st minute of their tie against Fulham FC in the FA Cup on Sunday, March 19, 2023,” said an FA spokesperson.

“The club admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and do not behave in a way which is improper.

“Manchester United FC’s fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a subsequent hearing.”

Earlier this week, the FA announced that Mitrovic has been banned for eight games having manhandled Kavanagh, while Silva must serve a two-game touchline ban for his own reaction.

soccerfa cupmanchester unitedman utdfulhamfootball associationdisciplinary
