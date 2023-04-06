Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 14:46

Abdoulaye Doucoure backed by Everton boss despite red card against Tottenham

The Mali international starts a three-match ban at Manchester United on Saturday.
Abdoulaye Doucoure backed by Everton boss despite red card against Tottenham

By Carl Markham, PA

Everton manager Sean Dyche will not judge Abdoulaye Doucoure on his moment of madness which led to a red card against Tottenham after praising the midfielder’s mental strength.

The Mali international starts a three-match ban at Manchester United on Saturday after being sent off for pushing a hand into the face of England captain Harry Kane, whose exaggerated reaction when falling to the floor did the player no favours.

Dyche was unhappy with the Spurs striker’s behaviour but will not hold the action against Doucoure, who has flourished under him having been sidelined by previous manager Frank Lampard and forced to train with the youth team for a period.

“He certainly doesn’t need to apologise. At the end of the day he knows you can’t raise your hands,” said Dyche.

“I thought at one point he might have snapped his (Kane’s) eyelash, which would have been tragic, but he seemed to be responding OK.

“He (Doucoure) is a very strong-minded character and I like that, he’s worked very hard so in a moment when it goes wrong he won’t be judged on that by me.”

Everton are four matches unbeaten, their best run since October, and Doucoure’s place in a midfield three with Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana has played a key role in that.

Former United midfielder James Garner, who has been restricted by injury to just eight appearances since signing in the summer, came off the bench late on Monday and could be in line for his first league start for the club.

“We don’t know if he (Doucoure) will be a miss or not,” added Dyche.

“You’ll have to wait and see because it’s a great opportunity for someone else to play.

“There are a lot of good players here and I believe in them all. Openings do come around so it is who steps in and can take it.”

Long-term injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has not featured for two months, is continuing his rehabilitation by doing work outside but Dyche would not say whether he would be fit enough to join the squad this weekend.

More in this section

Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United back to winning ways against Brentford Marcus Rashford fires Manchester United back to winning ways against Brentford
Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim manager – reports Frank Lampard set for shock return to Chelsea as interim manager – reports
Maro Itoje calls on Premiership Rugby to halt player exodus to France Maro Itoje calls on Premiership Rugby to halt player exodus to France
soccerpremier leaguefootballharry kaneman utdevertonold traffordabdoulaye doucouresean dycheman utd vs everton
Erik ten Hag satisfied with Man Utd riposte after ‘important win’ over Brentford

Erik ten Hag satisfied with Man Utd riposte after ‘important win’ over Brentford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more