Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 09:31

Football rumours: Graham Potter not short of offers since Chelsea sacking

The 47-year-old has already been linked with an immediate return to work with Leicester.
By PA Sport Staff

Sacked Chelsea boss Graham Potter has not been short of offers since his departure, the Daily Telegraph says. The 47-year-old has already been linked with an immediate return to work with Leicester, who sacked Brendan Rodgers on Sunday, while West Ham are also thought to be considering him as a candidate for the top job.

Another manager rumoured to be on the chopping block is Steve Cooper, with Nottingham Forest said to be already considering Patrick Vieira, 46, as a leading contender, the Daily Mail reports. The Premier League strugglers have failed to win any of their last eight league matches and sit above the relegation zone on goal difference after Tuesday night’s defeat by Leeds.

South Korea’s Kim Min-jae
South Korea’s Kim Min-jae (Mike Egerton/PA)

The same paper says Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40million release clause of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae. The 26-year-old South Korean is said to prefer a move to the Premier League, were he to leave Napoli after just one season.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool have switched their attention to Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after Wolves removed a clause from Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes’ contract that would have allowed the Reds to make a swoop for the 24-year-old for £44m this summer.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after being presented with the Golden Ball award following victory in the FIFA World Cup final at Lusail Stadium, Qatar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (Nick Potts/PA)

Lionel Messi: ESPN reports that the 35-year-old Argentina forward is unlikely to reach an agreement with Paris St Germain to extend his stay at the club.

Dani Ceballos: 90min says Wolves are preparing to make a move for the 26-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder as he approaches the end of his contract.

