Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 18:19

Swim England updates transgender policy to have ‘female’ and ‘open’ categories

The new policy comes into effect from September.
Swim England updates transgender policy to have ‘female’ and ‘open’ categories

By PA Sport Staff

Swim England has updated its transgender policy to include ‘female’ and ‘open’ categories for licensed events from September.

The female category will be restricted to athletes with a birth sex of female, the governing body has announced, while the open category will feature athletes born male, trans or non-binary competitors and any competitor not eligible for the female category.

The new policy comes into effect on September 1 and it will apply to competitions under Swim England’s auspices including those organised by its member regions, counties and clubs.

“Whilst Swim England’s existing policy regarding the use of hormonal therapy was found to be effective at reducing performance advantage, it was insufficient to negate it completely and trans females therefore likely retain an advantage over their cisgender peers,” a statement from Swim England read.

“As a result, Swim England believes that the restriction of certain competition to birth sex females to be justified and proportionate in the pursuit of fair competition.”

The policy differs across various disciplines and contains provision for self-identification at lower-level events.

Last year World Aquatics barred any competitor who had been through any part of male puberty from its female events.

More in this section

West Ham clinch much-needed win over Southampton West Ham clinch much-needed win over Southampton
Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’ Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’
Katie McCabe strikes to earn Arsenal 2-1 WSL win over Man City Katie McCabe strikes to earn Arsenal 2-1 WSL win over Man City
swimmingtransgender
EFL names Sky Sports as preferred bidder for new TV rights deal

EFL names Sky Sports as preferred bidder for new TV rights deal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more