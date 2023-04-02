Thomas Tuchel earns big win over Dortmund in first match as Bayern Munich boss

By PA Sport staff

Bayern Munich started life under Thomas Tuchel with a 4-2 victory over his old club Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena that saw them replace the visitors at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Eight days on from sacking Julian Nagelsmann and bringing Tuchel in, Bayern raced into a three-goal lead in their first match under the former Chelsea boss, with the opener coming via a bizarre 13th-minute own goal by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Dayot Upamecano hit the ball forward from inside his own half and the outrushing Kobel attempted to kick it away but it skimmed off his shin and went in.

Thomas Muller then swiftly netted in the 18th and 23rd minutes to further extend the hosts’ advantage.

Kingsley Coman subsequently made it 4-0 five minutes into the second half before Dortmund hit back through Emre Can’s 72nd-minute penalty and a late Donyell Maren effort as Bayern went two points clear at the summit.

Union Berlin are two points behind Dortmund in third after a 3-0 home win over bottom side Stuttgart, with Sheraldo Becker and Kevin Behrens scoring after the break, followed by a Genki Haraguchi own goal.

Fourth-placed Freiburg were held 1-1 by Hertha Berlin at the Europa-Park Stadion, Jessic Ngankam notching a 77th-minute equaliser for the visitors, while fifth-placed RB Leipzig failed to take advantage as they slumped to a 3-0 home loss to Mainz.

Hertha, in 16th, are a point better off than second-bottom Schalke, who lost 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen at Veltins-Arena.

Meanwhile, Felix Nmecha scored a stoppage-time leveller for Wolfsburg as they drew 2-2 at home with Augsburg, a game that saw the hosts’ skipper Maximilian Arnold net an own goal and miss a penalty in the first half.

Barcelona’s lead at the top of LaLiga stands at 15 points with 11 games to play after Xavi’s men won 4-0 at basement boys Elche, with Robert Lewandowski notching a brace.

Lewandowski, the division’s top scorer this season, netted in the first half and after Ansu Fati doubled the advantage, then scored again in the 66th minute to move to 17 league goals for the campaign. Ferran Torres completed the rout of an Elche side playing for the first time under Sebastian Beccacece.

Second-placed Real Madrid host Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Sevilla made a winning start under their new boss Jose Luis Mendilibar as they beat Cadiz 2-0 away thanks to second-half goals from Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri, Cristhian Stuani’s late penalty earned Girona a 2-1 home win over Espanyol after both sides had a player sent off, and Athletic Bilbao drew 0-0 with Getafe at San Mames.

In Serie A, third-placed Inter Milan suffered their third successive league defeat as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Fiorentina, courtesy of Giacomo Bonaventura’s 53rd-minute goal.

Moise Kean secured seventh-placed Juventus a 1-0 home win over Hellas Verona, while Atalanta moved up to fifth with a 3-1 win at bottom side Cremonese.

In Ligue 1, Lens leapfrogged Marseille into second following a 1-0 win at Rennes sealed by Lois Openda, and it was the same score as Auxerre beat fellow strugglers Troyes at home and moved out of the relegation zone, pushing Brest in, M’Baye Niang getting the goal.