Women's Six Nations: France run in nine tries to thrash Ireland despite early red card

Press Association

Ireland suffered a second straight Six Nations defeat after being thrashed 53-3 by France.

The Irish needed a big performance following their opening weekend loss against Wales, but were torn apart by France – who easily made it two wins from two and ran in nine tries despite having Annaelle Deshaye sent off early on.

Audrey Forlani broke through a gap to find the opening try nine minutes in and they quickly earned their second five minutes later when Carla Arbez’s kick bounced fortunately for Caroline Boujard, allowing her to charge forward and touch down.

Deshaye was shown a red card for a high tackle in the 20th minute and Ireland put their first points on the board from the resulting penalty but, despite being a player down France then added their third try after a good hand off from Forlani saw Pauline Bourdon burst through to ground between the posts.

Bourdon quickly scored a second after making a great block from Dannah O’Brien’s attempted kick to secure the bonus point and the scrum-half very nearly earned her hat-trick, but unselfishly passed for Gabrielle Vernier to cross.

Although Ireland had a brighter start to the second half, France used the driving maul effectively for Agathe Sochat to extend their lead and a bounced pass saw Cyrielle Banet ground in the right corner.

France showed no sign of easing up in the final 10 minutes as Vernier earned her second of the game before Charlotte Escudero finished off a dominant afternoon for the visitors with their ninth try.