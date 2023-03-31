Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 07:39

Football rumours: Could Lionel Messi land in Saudi Arabia?

Messi’s stalled contract talks at PSG could open the door to a move.
Football rumours: Could Lionel Messi land in Saudi Arabia?

By PA Sport Staff

Today's football rumours

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos could both be off to Saudi Arabia from Paris St Germain after the club stalled their contract talks amid the club facing sanctions from Financial Fair Play, The Mirror reports.

Chelsea have placed a hefty transfer fee of up to £70million on their midfielder Mason Mount with the young player showing interest in joining his former coach Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, according to The Guardian.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Mason Mount has reportedly shown interest in joining Bayern Munich. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan’s potential move to Barcelona could give Manchester United the chance to snare the signature of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from the Spanish club, the Mirror reports.

Evan Ferguson has reportedly knocked back interest from several Premier League clubs with the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker keen to continue developing developing at Brighton, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Barcelona's Andreas Christensen shields the ball from Manchester United midfielder Fred
Andreas Christensen, right, could be on his way back to the Premier League. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Andreas Christensen: The former Chelsea player could be on his way back to the Premier League with several clubs interested in the Barcelona defender.

Aymeric Laporte: The Spanish defender currently playing for Manchester City is reportedly receiving interest from Paris St Germain.

More in this section

Marcus Rashford says reports he wants £500,000-a-week deal ‘complete nonsense’ Marcus Rashford says reports he wants £500,000-a-week deal ‘complete nonsense’
Allianz Football League finals: All you need to know Allianz Football League finals: All you need to know
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
soccerchelseapremier leaguefootballbarcelonalionel messitransfersmason mountparis st-germainilkay gundogangossip
Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton finishes second in opening practice in Melbourne

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more