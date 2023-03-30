Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 09:25

Football rumours: Four clubs competing to sign Declan Rice from West Ham

The midfielder could be on the move this summer
PA Sport Staff

Declan Rice‘s performances for West Ham and England have kicked off a bidding war for his services with Arsenal firming up as favourites to sign the 24-year-old midfielder, according to the Evening Standard. Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are also said to be keen.

Multiple clubs are after West Ham midfielder Declan Rice’s signature (George Tewkesbury/PA)

While Manchester United’s main focus is reportedly on England captain Harry Kane, they have their eyes on France striker Randal Kolo Muani and Denmark’s Rasmus Hojlund in case they cannot sign the Tottenham striker, the Manchester Evening News reports. Muani (24) currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt while 20-year-old Hojlund is at Atalanta.

United are also hoping to keep on Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer after his loan deal from Bayern Munich expires, but their bid could depend on what plans new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has for the 29-year-old, according to the Sun.

Vitor Roque: Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in the 18-year-old Brazilian forward, who plays for Athletico Paranaense.

Reo Hatate: Brighton are said to be keen on signing the 25-year-old Japanese midfielder from Celtic.

soccertransferswest hamdeclan ricegossip
