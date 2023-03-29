Allianz Football League finals: All you need to know

Michael Bolton

The chance for silverware is on the line for eight counties this weekend, as the Allianz Football League finals take centre stage this weekend.

After a thrilling final round to Division four, it was Sligo and Wicklow who secured promotion last weekend. They will get the final action underway when they meet on Saturday.

This will be followed by an all Ulster final in Division three, as Fermanagh take on Cavan, who finished ahead of another Ulster side in Down to reach Saturday's final.

In the Division two final, two sides who will have ambitions of Sam Maguire glory will kick-start the action on Sunday, as Derry take on Dublin. In the clash between the sides in March, it was Rory Gallagher's side who earned a narrow victory.

In the Division one final, it's another clash of rivals as Mayo take on Galway. A last minute score from Kevin McStay's side secured a draw in the opening round of the league in January when they last met.

Saturday April 1st

Allianz Football League Division Four final

Sligo v Wicklow, TG4, 5.00.

Allianz Football League Division Three final

Fermanagh v Cavan, TG4, 7.15.

Sunday April 2nd

Allianz Football League Division Two final

Derry v Dublin, TG4, 1.45.

Allianz Football League Division One final

Mayo v Galway, TG4, 4.00.