Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 11:37

Football rumours: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on radar of Premier League rivals

Evan Ferguson poised to snub Old Trafford interest to stay at Brighton
PA Sport Staff

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Brighton are all keeping an eye on England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Daily Mail. The 29-year-old’s contract at Liverpool expires in the summer.

Republic of Ireland’s Evan Ferguson celebrates scoring against Latvia (Brian Lawless/PA)
Manchester United’s interest in teenage Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is on course for disappointment, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old Republic of Ireland international believes he is likely to progress by staying on the south coast.

The Daily Star says Leeds United are keen on bringing Kalvin Phillips (27) back to Elland Road. The England midfielder has had limited chances since moving to Manchester City in the summer.

Norway striker Erling Haaland (22) will be offered a new deal worth £500,000 a week to stay at Manchester City. The Sun says the move is aimed at staving off interest from Real Madrid.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen (MIke Egerton/PA)
Victor Osimhen: Napoli’s Nigerian striker (24) is attracting plenty of attention with Chelsea believed to be willing to pay £100 million.

Viktor Gyokeres: West Ham, Brentford, Crystal Palance, Leeds, Leicester and Everton are all monitoring Coventry’s 24-year-old Sweden striker, who is valued at around £20 million.

soccer manchester united leeds united liverpool transfers manchester city kalvin phillips erling haaland evan ferguson
Cambridge’s men and women claim Boat Race double over Oxford

Cambridge’s men and women claim Boat Race double over Oxford

