Sunday sport: Final round of Allianz League sees Galway take on Kerry

Kenneth Fox

GAA

The final round of games in the Allianz National Football League take place this afternoon.

Mayo, who are already through to the Division One final, welcome Monaghan to Castlebar.

A win for the visitors, should Tyrone beat Armagh in Omagh, would see them avoid relegation.

Kieran McGeeney's side would go down meanwhile if those two results play out.

Elsewhere, Donegal - who are relegated barring a mathematical miracle - take on Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park.

At the other end of the table Galway welcome Kerry to Pearse Stadium with the winner advancing to that final.

All of those games throw-in at 1:45pm

A point would be enough to take the Dublin footballers back up to the top tier.

They take on Mickey Harte's in-form Louth at Croke Park.

The Wee County will be looking to become the first ever side in history to secure three consecutive promotions when that gets underway at 2pm

At the same time Clare host Limerick, Kildare entertain Meath and it's Cork and Derry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In Division One of the LIDL Ladies National Football League Donegal host Mayo in a winner-takes-all relegation shoot-out.

Elsewhere, Galway face Kerry at Tuam Stadium with both counties already qualified for the final.

While Dublin meet Waterford in a dead-rubber.

All of those games get underway at 2-o'clock.

Kilkenny welcome Cork to Nowlan Park this afternoon for their Division One National Hurling League semi-final.

Throw-in is at 4pm with the winner facing Limerick in the decider.

After trailing by four points at half-time a second half surge from John Kiely's side saw them beat theor munster neighbours 1-28 to 25 points.

Peter Casey with the goal for the hosts at the Gaelic Grounds.

Rugby

The TikTok Women's Six Nations continues this afternoon as Italy host France in Parma.

Kick-off at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi is at 3pm.

Soccer

Northern Ireland will look to make it two wins from two in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign when they host Finland tonight.

They saw off San Marino with a 2-0 win in their Group H opener on Thursday.

That kicks-off at 7.45pm

England meanwhile take on Ukraine in Group C at Wembley while Malta face Italy.

There are three games down for decision in the WSL today.

They are in the early stages of the first half between Manchester City and champions Chelsea.

Emma Hayes' side have come into the game just one point off leaders Manchester United.

At 2pm, Aston Villa are at home to Leicester and Reading take on Brighton.

Golf

Rory McIlroy faces the USA's Cameron Young today in the semi-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.

That is at 3:20pm Irish time.

World number one Scottie Scheffler will take on fellow American Sam Burns meanwhile.

On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is 9-under-par ahead of the final round of the Drive On Championship in Arizona this evening.

That leaves the Cavan native, who is the defending champion, seven shots off the lead.

Stephanie Meadow will also tee-off from 9-under later on.

Racing

There's racing through the afternoon at Naas and Limerick.

The feature in Limerick is the Grade 3 'Way To Paris At Coolagown Stud Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase' at 3:25pm.

The Noel Meade trained 'Thedevilscoachman' is expected to go off the favourite there.