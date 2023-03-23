Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 17:54

World governing body votes to exclude transgender women athletes

The council also voted to tighten restrictions on athletes with Differences in Sex Development (DSD), cutting the maximum amount of plasma testosterone for athletes in half, to 2.5 nanomoles per litre from five.
World governing body votes to exclude transgender women athletes

Reuters

World Athletics has banned transgender women from competing in elite female competitions if they have gone through male puberty, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

The council also voted to tighten restrictions on athletes with Differences in Sex Development (DSD), cutting the maximum amount of plasma testosterone for athletes in half, to 2.5 nanomoles per litre from five.

The tighter rules will impact DSD athletes such as two-times Olympic 800 metre champion Caster Semenya, Christine Mboma, the 2020 Olympic silver medallist in the 200m, and Francine Niyonsaba, who finished runner-up to Semenya in the 800 at the 2016 Olympics.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe told a news conference that the decision to exclude transgender women was based "on the overarching need to protect the female category".

He added that WA would form a task force to study the issue of trans inclusion that would be chaired by a transgender athlete.

Swimming's world governing body World Aquatics voted last June to bar transgender women from elite competition if they had experienced any part of male puberty. A scientific panel had found that even after reducing their testosterone levels through medication, transgender women still had a significant advantage.

The vote passed with 71 per cent of the national federations in favour.

WA regulations around DSD previously required women competing in events between 400 metres and a mile to maintain testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre.

At the 2020 Olympics, South Africa's Semenya and Burundi's Niyonsaba were both barred from the 800m before turning their attention to the 5,000.

Semenya failed to qualify for the Games while Niyonsaba made the final before being disqualified for a lane violation.

Namibia's Mboma, prevented from running the 400m, switched to the 200m, winning silver.

DSD athletes have male testes but do not produce enough of the hormone Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that is necessary for the formation of male external genitalia.

More in this section

Evan Ferguson strikes on first international start as Ireland edge Latvia Evan Ferguson strikes on first international start as Ireland edge Latvia
Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk off Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk off
Rory McIlroy backs ‘unpopular’ shorter ball proposal with majors on his mind Rory McIlroy backs ‘unpopular’ shorter ball proposal with majors on his mind
world athleticstransgender rightsatheltics
Man Utd charged by FA for surrounding referee during Fulham FA Cup tie

Man Utd charged by FA for surrounding referee during Fulham FA Cup tie

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more