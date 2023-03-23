Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 10:27

Football rumours: Tottenham face Real Madrid fight for Mauricio Pochettino

And rivals are eyeing a bid for Leeds and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto
PA Sport Staff

Tottenham could miss out on former manager Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte. According to the Times, the Argentine is high on Real Madrid’s list if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Bernabeu this summer.

Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto
Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto is attracting plenty of interest, according to the Metro via Gazzetta dello Sport. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all reportedly keeping an eye on the 19-year-old Italian.

France international Adrien Rabiot (27) has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The Sun says the Juventus midfielder has hinted at his interest in a move to Anfield.

Players to watch

Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen’s 19-year-old Germany midfielder is again catching the eye of Manchester City.

Randal Kolo Muani
Randal Kolo Muani (Martin Rickett/PA)

Randal Kolo Muani: The 24-year-old France forward – a reported target for Manchester United – has suggested he is open to a move from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Evan Ferguson strikes on first international start as Ireland edge Latvia

Evan Ferguson strikes on first international start as Ireland edge Latvia

