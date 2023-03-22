Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 12:24

Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk off

A date of April 29th had been agreed but terms could not be reached.
By George Sessions, PA

Tyson Fury’s proposed undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley has fallen through.

Talks between the two camps have taken place in recent months and an official announcement for an April 29th showdown had appeared close.

However, the unification bout in London is now definitely off, the PA news agency understands.

WBC champion Fury called out Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, following his victory over Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December.

Tyson Fury (right) beat Derek Chisora in December
Tyson Fury (right) beat Derek Chisora in December (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum revealed weeks later an agreement had been reached for a unification bout to take place.

Negotiations rumbled on, with plenty of back-and-forth between the two heavyweights on social media, but on March 10th Ukrainian boxer Usyk accepted a 70-30 purse split, provided Fury donated £1million to Ukraine to help their efforts in the war against Russia.

The WBA also revealed it had received confirmation that an agreement for the blockbuster fight was in place, but it has now fallen through.

No final agreement over terms could be reached between the two camps for an April 29 bout, PA understands.

Usyk, who beat Anthony Joshua in August, will now turn his attention to a mandatory defence of one of his belts later this summer.

