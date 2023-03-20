New national home team kit unveiled

Kenneth Fox

A new national home kit for the men's and women's soccer teams has been revealed by the FAI.

Made by new kit manufactures Castore, the FAI said: "The kit celebrates our colours and honours the history of our jersey, whilst ensuring it has a modern look for today's game."

It is available to pre-order on the official website, with the site adding that the new away kit is set to be revealed soon.

Meanwhile, Adam Idah is still hopeful of playing some part in the Republic of Ireland’s first European Championship qualifier against France.

His Norwich manager David Wagner claimed at the weekend the striker would be out for ‘a few weeks’ with a foot injury.

However, Idah will report for Ireland to be assessed by the FAI medical staff.

The rest of the squad trained at Abbotstown on Monday before Wednesday’s friendly with Latvia, which comes ahead of their fixture against France in the Aviva Stadium on March 27th.

Meanwhile, the women's national team are gearing up for their first World Cup in Australia this summer and will face the USA in a friendly on April 8th.