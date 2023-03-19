Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 16:24

Ireland star Bundee Aki believes Steve Borthwick’s England will only get better

England finished fourth in the championship standings.
Ireland star Bundee Aki believes Steve Borthwick’s England will only get better

By Ed Elliot, PA, Dublin

Ireland centre Bundee Aki believes Steve Borthwick’s England will only get better after they ended a forgettable Guinness Six Nations campaign with a steely display against the Grand Slam champions in Dublin.

The Red Rose, who replaced Eddie Jones with Borthwick in December, endured another underwhelming championship, finishing fourth having lost three of their five matches for the third consecutive year.

A record-breaking round-four 53-10 humiliation against France at Twickenham was a major low for the 2019 World Cup finalists, who also suffered Calcutta Cup disappointment at home to Scotland on the opening weekend.

Yet, despite playing half of Saturday’s match at the Aviva Stadium with 14 men following a red card for Freddie Steward, England fought until the end against the world’s top-ranked side to restore some pride in a creditable 29-16 loss.

Aki backed Ireland’s rivals to emerge from a tricky transitional phase as a far stronger outfit, with the start of the World Cup less than six months away.

“We knew it was going to be tough,” he said. “We knew that England are a great team.

“Obviously they’ve had their little learning curves throughout this campaign and they can only go better. They’re a great team, they’re coached well and they’ve got unbelievable players.

Steve Borthwick left the Aviva Stadium following a third defeat of his opening Six Nations campaign as England boss
Steve Borthwick left the Aviva Stadium following a third defeat of his opening Six Nations campaign as England boss Photo: Donall Farmer/PA.

“We knew they were going to come out and get us, and fair play to the boys for sticking that out.”

While Borthwick and England have plenty to ponder, Ireland’s remarkable rise continues.

British and Irish Lion Aki hailed the title-winning heroics as a career highlight and feels there is more to come.

The Connacht player also expressed hope 37-year-old Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, who is expected to retire following the World Cup, will play again in the Six Nations as he aimed a playful dig at his veteran team-mate.

 

“We’re creating something special and we’ve just got to grab it with two hands and go with it,” said Aki.

“It was an incredible atmosphere. I’ve never ever seen anything like it.

“It’s up there, top of the ranks. St Paddy’s weekend, Grand Slam, a few guys’ milestones, Josh Van Der Flier’s 50th (cap), Johnny – it could potentially be his last Six Nations.

“Hopefully not, hopefully he can come back again. He’s very young, 45 years of age, so he can still go again.”

More in this section

Paris McCarthy: 'If you put your mind to it, you can do anything' Paris McCarthy: 'If you put your mind to it, you can do anything'
Warren Gatland remaining patient before making decisions about World Cup squad Warren Gatland remaining patient before making decisions about World Cup squad
Steve Borthwick excited about England’s future with World Cup on horizon Steve Borthwick excited about England’s future with World Cup on horizon
englandsix nationsjohnny sextonirelandrugbyusteve borthwickbundee akiaki
Mack Hansen hails Andy Farrell’s motivational skills as Ireland win Grand Slam

Mack Hansen hails Andy Farrell’s motivational skills as Ireland win Grand Slam

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more