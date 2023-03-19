Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 08:41

Carlos Alcaraz eclipses Jannik Sinner to reach Indian Wells final

Meanwhile, Britain’s Neal Skupski and partner Wesley Koolhof fell just short of victory in the doubles final.
Carlos Alcaraz eclipses Jannik Sinner to reach Indian Wells final

By PA Sport Staff

Carlos Alcaraz is on the verge of regaining the world number one ranking after the Spaniard defeated Jannik Sinner to book a spot in the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Top seed Alcaraz eclipsed Sinner 7-6 (4) 6-3 in a thrilling encounter that was reminiscent of their epic clash at last year’s US Open.

An early break allowed Alcaraz to gain a 4-2 advantage, however Sinner rattled off three games in a row en route to taking a 6-5 lead.

The Italian had an opportunity to take the first set, but Alcaraz managed to fend off the set point and force a tie break.

That effort signalled a change in momentum for Alcaraz, who claimed the tie break and cruised to victory in the second set, wrapping up the match in an hour and 52 minutes.

Alcaraz will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the final, after the world number six earlier overcame Frances Tiafoe in a gruelling back-and-forth affair.

American Tiafoe saved seven match points in a spirited ending to the first semi-final but eventually fell to a 7-5 7-6 (4) defeat as Medvedev made it 19 victories in a row.

A win against Medvedev would propel Alcaraz back to world number one after injury brought a premature end to his previous reign on top.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Neal Skupski and Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof fell just short of victory in the doubles final, going down to Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden 6-3 2-6 10-8.

More in this section

Andy Farrell: The Englishman who led Ireland to the Grand Slam Andy Farrell: The Englishman who led Ireland to the Grand Slam
GAA Round up: Dublin take huge step towards promotion with victory over Meath GAA Round up: Dublin take huge step towards promotion with victory over Meath
Antonio Conte hits out at Tottenham players after draw at struggling Southampton Antonio Conte hits out at Tottenham players after draw at struggling Southampton
tennisatpdaniil medvedevcarlos alcarazbnp paribas openindian wells
Marco Silva wants a reaction from Fulham at Old Trafford

Marco Silva wants a reaction from Fulham at Old Trafford

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more