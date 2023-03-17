Fri, 17 Mar, 2023 - 10:06

Football rumours: Newcastle set sights on Leicester playmaker James Maddison

The England international has impressed this season.
Football rumours: Newcastle set sights on Leicester playmaker James Maddison

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Newcastle have reportedly made James Maddison a priority target this summer.

The i says the 26-year-old Leicester midfielder is believed to be desiring Champions League football, and with Newcastle having a chance of qualifying for the elite competition, the stars could align perfectly for both parties.

Manchester United are currently considering whether to make a formal offer for Jude Bellingham. According to The Telegraph, the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to command a minimum fee of £110million (€125 million), which would be a record for an English player.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria may not stay in England (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Sun, citing Sky Germany, says Chelsea are planning to turn down a permanent swoop for Denis Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder joined the club on a season-long loan from Juventus last September, but Chelsea bosses are believed to be leaning towards replacing the 26-year-old rather than making the switch permanent.

The Telegraph reports Crystal Palace will make a decision on manager Patrick Vieira’s future during the international break.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rangers v Ajax – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Ibrox Stadium
Jurrien Timber in a man in demand (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jurrien Timber: Bayern Munich are set to compete with Manchester United for the services of the Ajax defender, says German outlet Sport1.

Gabri Veiga: Manchester United, Newcastle, Brighton and Brentford are all interested in the Celta Vigo midfielder, according to the website 90min.

More in this section

Arsenal out of Europa League after penalty shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon Arsenal out of Europa League after penalty shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon
Where do Ireland and England’s strengths and weaknesses lie? Where do Ireland and England’s strengths and weaknesses lie?
Gareth Southgate unable to ignore Ivan Toney’s form despite potential ban Gareth Southgate unable to ignore Ivan Toney’s form despite potential ban
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leaguefootballleicesterjude bellinghamcrystal palacenewcastletransfersjames maddisongossippatrick vieiradenis zakaria
Man United ease into Europa League quarter-finals after victory at Real Betis

Man United ease into Europa League quarter-finals after victory at Real Betis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more