Cheltenham Day Three: Stage Star strikes from the front for Nicholls and Cobden

By Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson, PA

Here's the latest from the third day of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.....

1:30pm The Turners Novices’ Chase

Stage Star jumped his rivals into submission in the Turners Novices’ Chase to end Paul Nicholls’ three-year drought at the Cheltenham Festival.

The champion trainer had drawn a blank at the big meeting since Politologue won the Champion Chase in 2020, but it proved well worth the wait as Stage Star backed up his smart form this season to produce an excellent round of jumping and galloping.

An all-the-way winner in handicap company on Festival Trials day and a Grade One winner as a novice hurdler, he repeated the dose when it really mattered, moving back into top company with aplomb.

Sent immediately to the front by Harry Cobden, the 15-2 shot traded blows with Laura Morgan’s Notlongtilmay throughout, with the duo the only ones left in the mix after the last and the Ditcheat inmate pulling out more for a three-and-a-quarter-length success.

Odds-on favourite Mighty Potter travelled well for the majority, as did Willie Mullins’ Appreciate It, but both failed to pick up sufficiently at the business end, with the celebrations belonging to Nicholls, who took his Cheltenham tally to 47, and his jockey Cobden – himself ending a long four-year stay on the Festival cold list.

“It’s been a tough week so far, but it’s a tough place,” said Nicholls.

“We were a little bit unlucky yesterday with a couple, but that was brilliant. Different track, slightly better ground, it was always going to suit us. I said to Harry today ‘be positive, bowl along in front and ride him like the best horse in the race’. He gave him a peach of a ride there.”

👊 @PFNicholls has a first #CheltenhamFestival winner since 2020



Stage Star makes most to land the G1 Turner Novices' Chase under a fine ride from @CobdenHarry for @ownersgroupuk

Meanwhile. Galopin Des Champs can live up to the hype by providing Willie Mullins with a third win in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

This will be the seven-year-old’s third visit to the Festival, and it is fair to say he has suffered contrasting fortunes.

Two years ago he lined up for the conditional jockeys’ race without a win in four previous outings for Mullins, including being sent off at 100-1 in a Grade One won by stablemate Appreciate It.

Ridden by Sean O’Keeffe, he bounded clear of Langer Dan, who was chasing the bonus having won the Imperial Cup at Sandown a few days earlier.

On to Punchestown and back in Grade One company, Galopin Des Champs proved he belonged when winning by 12 lengths.

He took to fences brilliantly, winning his first two by wide margins before, in what became a match race against the previous season’s Ballymore winner Bob Olinger, he stumbled upon landing over the last when well clear.

This season has confirmed that promise, with wins in the John Durkan and Irish Gold Cup and while he does have to prove his stamina over an extra quarter of a mile, those closest to him have no doubt he will stay, and he has certainly shaped as though he will this season.

The likes of Noble Yeats, Sounds Russian and Ahoy Senor will be waiting should there be a chink in his armour, while King George winner Bravemansgame has his own stamina question to answer.

Mullins should already be on the mark on Friday in the JCB Triumph Hurdle.

He fields seven in total, including the two fillies, Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau, who dominated the finish at the Dublin Racing Festival, but preference is for Blood Destiny.

Only seen twice, he has looked a relentless galloper in beating the useful Sir Allen at Cork and then cruising to an 18-length win at Fairyhouse.

Taking that form literally, with third-placed Nusret subsequently winning the Adonis at Kempton, he may be the one to beat and will surely be better suited by softer ground given his relentless galloping.

Arguably the best bet of the day, though, is David Christie’s Vaucelet in the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase.

Christie must have thought he had the race won 12 months ago with Winged Leader, who looked the winner everywhere bar the last stride when reeled in by Billaway.

Christie has made no secret of the regard in which he holds Vaucelet and the eight-year-old, who won Stratford’s Champion Hunters’ Chase last season, has youth on his side.

Sharjah can defy top weight in the McCoy Contractors County Hurdle to give Mullins another winner.

He brings very similar credentials to the table as 2017 winner Arctic Fire, who also lumped top weight to victory for Mullins having finished second in the Champion Hurdle the year before.

Sharjah has won six Grade Ones and been second in the Champion Hurdle twice, but he should really have this race run to suit.

Such a strong traveller, he has spent most of his life in small fields but as his victory in a 20-runner Galway Hurdle shows, he will be better suited covered up in a big field.

One who may outrun his huge odds in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle is Paul Nicholls’ lightly-raced Stay Away Fay.