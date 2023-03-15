Arsenal owners Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke announced as co-chairs

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal have announced a boardroom shuffle with owners Stan Kroenke and Josh Kroenke becoming co-chairs.

Tim Lewis also becomes the executive vice-chair in a move the club describe as “recognition of how our leadership structure has evolved over the past several seasons”.

Stan Kroenke assumed 100 per cent ownership of Arsenal in 2018 through holding company Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.

He said on the club’s official website: “This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family’s long-standing commitment to this great club.

“Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic, and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles.

“Our objectives and ambition will never waver – to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world.

“Supported by our director, Phil Harris, and together with our executive team and all our wonderful people, we have an incredible opportunity to build on the values and traditions of Arsenal Football Club.”

Arsenal fans protested against Kroenke’s ownership after he tried to lead the club into the doomed European Super League in 2021, but his investment over the last two transfer windows has helped the Gunners launch a Premier League title bid this season.