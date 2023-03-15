Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 07:56

Football rumours: Tottenham have no plans to sell Harry Kane in the summer

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Kane during their search for a new striker.
Football rumours: Tottenham have no plans to sell Harry Kane in the summer

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Tottenham are reportedly determined not to sell Harry Kane in the summer. The Manchester Evening News, citing Sky Sports, says Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of sanctioning a sale, regardless of whether or not the 29-year-old striker signs a new deal. The news could be a particular blow to Manchester United, with the Red Devils heavily linked with Kane during their search for a new striker.

Manchester City v Chelsea – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Etihad Stadium
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Chelsea have held talks over a new contract, according to The Times. However, both parties are believed to be far from an agreement, with new deals for Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante taking priority internally over Mendy’s contract situation.

And the Daily Mirror says Liverpool are considering making a move for teenage Barcelona midfielder Gavi, after LaLiga refused to ratify his new contract.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Croatia v Belguim – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group F – Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
Romelu Lukaku in action for Belgium (Nick Potts/PA)

Romelu Lukaku: Sky Sport Italia says the Inter Milan striker will return to Chelsea once his loan deal expires.

Ilias Akhomach: Leeds will sign the Barcelona forward at the end of the season, according to Mundo Deportivo.

More in this section

Cheltenham 2023: Everything you need to know Cheltenham 2023: Everything you need to know
Kevin De Bruyne urged to focus on ‘simple things’ in bid to rediscover top form Kevin De Bruyne urged to focus on ‘simple things’ in bid to rediscover top form
Cheltenham Day One: Honeysuckle goes out on a high with Mares' Hurdle win Cheltenham Day One: Honeysuckle goes out on a high with Mares' Hurdle win
soccerchelseamanchester unitedpremier leagueleedsfootballharry kanebarcelonaliverpooltransferstottenhamgaviedouard mendygossip
Gary Lineker challenges ‘dangerously provocative’ comments made by Tory MP

Gary Lineker challenges ‘dangerously provocative’ comments made by Tory MP

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more