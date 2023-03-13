Marco Rose hopes depleted Leipzig get the balance right against Manchester City

By Andy Hampson, PA

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose admits his side face an uphill task after being hit by injuries ahead of their Champions League return clash against Manchester City.

The Bundesliga side have travelled to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 tie with just 17 outfield players.

Key midfielders Christopher Nkunku and Xaver Schlager are among the absentees for the German outfit, who battled back to claim a 1-1 draw in the first encounter last month.

Leipzig trained at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA.

Rose said: “We played against the opponent a few weeks ago and we know what to expect but it sounds easy in theory. In practice against City it is a different ball game.

“The first half in Leipzig was bad. Our defence wasn’t too bad but we hardly had any possession, that was the main issue.

“We want to be more intensive when we defend, meaning we will have a bit more possession, but once we have the ball we need to be a bit more responsible as well.

“If we only press it will open spaces for them, but if we just defend and don’t attack we will concede at some point.

“We need to find the right balance, we need a lot of confidence and courage, and we will need our best match this season.”

Leipzig held City to a 1-1 draw in the first leg . Photo: Tim Goode/PA.

On the positive side for Leipzig, Spain forward Dani Olmo is back in contention having returned from a six-week lay-off in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

“Dani coped pretty well with the injury,” said Rose, whose side are third in the Bundesliga. “He is still recovering but he will definitely be a factor in this game, for 25 or even 30 minutes.

“Dani will not be the Dani that we know but he will be of benefit to us, so we are happy that he is coming back.”