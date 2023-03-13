Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 21:59

Marco Rose hopes depleted Leipzig get the balance right against Manchester City

The Bundesliga side have travelled to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 tie with just 17 outfield players.
Marco Rose hopes depleted Leipzig get the balance right against Manchester City

By Andy Hampson, PA

RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose admits his side face an uphill task after being hit by injuries ahead of their Champions League return clash against Manchester City.

The Bundesliga side have travelled to the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 tie with just 17 outfield players.

Key midfielders Christopher Nkunku and Xaver Schlager are among the absentees for the German outfit, who battled back to claim a 1-1 draw in the first encounter last month.

RB Leipzig training session at the Etihad Stadium
Leipzig trained at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA. 

Rose said: “We played against the opponent a few weeks ago and we know what to expect but it sounds easy in theory. In practice against City it is a different ball game.

“The first half in Leipzig was bad. Our defence wasn’t too bad but we hardly had any possession, that was the main issue.

“We want to be more intensive when we defend, meaning we will have a bit more possession, but once we have the ball we need to be a bit more responsible as well.

“If we only press it will open spaces for them, but if we just defend and don’t attack we will concede at some point.

“We need to find the right balance, we need a lot of confidence and courage, and we will need our best match this season.”

RB Leipzig v Manchester City
Leipzig held City to a 1-1 draw in the first leg . Photo: Tim Goode/PA. 

On the positive side for Leipzig, Spain forward Dani Olmo is back in contention having returned from a six-week lay-off in Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

“Dani coped pretty well with the injury,” said Rose, whose side are third in the Bundesliga. “He is still recovering but he will definitely be a factor in this game, for 25 or even 30 minutes.

“Dani will not be the Dani that we know but he will be of benefit to us, so we are happy that he is coming back.”

More in this section

Kevin De Bruyne urged to focus on ‘simple things’ in bid to rediscover top form Kevin De Bruyne urged to focus on ‘simple things’ in bid to rediscover top form
5 things we learned from the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations 5 things we learned from the penultimate weekend of the Six Nations
Erik ten Hag criticises ‘inconsistent’ refereeing after Man United draw Erik ten Hag criticises ‘inconsistent’ refereeing after Man United draw
soccerfootballman citychampions leagueuefa champions leagueetihad stadiumrb leipzigleipzigmarco rosedani olmoman city vs rb leipzig
Cheltenham 2023: Everything you need to know

Cheltenham 2023: Everything you need to know

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more