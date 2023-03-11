Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 16:54

Rory McIlroy misses cut at Players Championship

Canadian Adam Svensson will start the third round with a two-shot lead over reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
By PA Sport Staff

Rory McIlroy missed the cut by three shots after the storm-affected second round of the Players Championship came to a belated end on Saturday.

McIlroy’s fate seemed clear after he followed his miserable opening round of 76 with a 73 on Friday, and it was confirmed as the cut was made at two over par once the final finishers had reached the clubhouse on Saturday morning.

Canadian Adam Svensson will start the third round with a two-shot lead over reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler after a birdie on the 18th saw him sign for a second round of 67.

Ben Griffin followed his opening 67 with a second round of 71 to drop back into four-way tie for third alongside Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Collin Morikawa.

Aaron Rai moved up 51 places to a share of 20th with a second round of 69, moving level with both Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose as the best placed Englishmen on the leaderboard.

