Kyle Walker allegations ‘a private issue’ – Pep Guardiola

By Andy Hampson, PA

Pep Guardiola has insisted this week’s negative headlines surrounding Kyle Walker are a “private issue”.

Manchester City and England full-back Walker is being investigated by police following allegations he indecently exposed himself in a bar.

City manager Guardiola said of the matter at a press conference: “A private issue. We solved it internally, speaking with him. Of course this is not the place to discuss private situations.”

Pep Guardiola, right, says the allegations against Kyle Walker have been dealt with privately (Martin Rickett/PA)

The incident is alleged to have taken place during a two-day break after City’s Premier League victory over Newcastle last Saturday.

It is understood Walker contests the allegations and has reported for training as normal this week.

On the general issue of the importance of players being careful about their behaviour in public, Guardiola said: “It’s completely different from years ago. They know it.

“When you open the door at home you have to know you will be filmed whatever you do. It is part of society.”

City are back in action as they travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

The champions will have a chance to cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table to two points prior to the Gunners’ game at Fulham on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “In the Premier League every game away is difficult – and at home as well – but at Crystal Palace, definitely so. Always in the previous season we’ve struggled to get results.”

Midfielder Phil Foden, who has scored four goals in his last three games, is expected to be fit to feature at Selhurst Park despite suggesting he had aggravated a foot problem last weekend.

Guardiola was not willing to discuss the future of right-back Joao Cancelo, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Portuguese joined the German giants on a temporary deal in January with a view to a potential full-time move but is currently struggling for game time.

“Joao is a player for Bayern Munich, I don’t have any comments,” said Guardiola. “At the end of the season we will review all the cases – players who are here, new players, loan players.”