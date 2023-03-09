Thu, 09 Mar, 2023 - 13:49

France boss Fabien Galthie makes three changes for England clash

Jonathan Danty, Dorian Aldegheri and Francois Cros come in for the contest at Twickenham.
By PA Sport staff

Fabien Galthie has made three changes to the France starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against England.

Jonathan Danty returns to the starting XV for the first time since the La Rochelle centre featured in the opening victory over Italy in last season’s competition, at the expense of Yoram Moefana.

Tighthead prop Dorian Aldegheri is set to make his first appearance of the competition as he comes in for the suspended Mohamed Haouas.

Haouas saw red after a head-on-head contact with Scotland’s Ben White and joins fellow prop Uini Atonio on the list of those suspended.

Blindside flanker Francois Cros replaces Toulouse team-mate Anthony Jelonch, who sustained an ACL injury during last month’s win over Scotland.

Jelonch’s injury is likely to rule him out of the World Cup this autumn, which France host.

Les Bleus sit fourth in the current Six Nations standings and a win over Steve Borthwick’s side at Twickenham will see them leapfrog England in the table.

France team: T Ramos (Toulouse) ; D Penaud (Clermont), G Fickou (Racing 92), J Danty (La Rochelle), E Dumortier (Lyon); R Ntamack (Toulouse), A Dupont (Toulouse, capt); C Baille (Toulouse), J Marchand (Toulouse), D Aldegheri (Toulouse), T Flament (Toulouse), P Willemse (Montpellier), F Cros (Toulouse), C Ollivon (Toulon), G Alldritt (La Rochelle).

Replacements: P Mauvaka (Toulouse) , R Wardi (La Rochelle), S Falatea (Bordeaux Begles), R Taofifenua (Toulon), S Macalou (Stade Français), M Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Y Moefana (Bordeaux Begles), M Jaminet (Toulouse).

