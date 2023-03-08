Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 13:53

Seven Kilmacud Crokes footballers named in club team of the year

The All-Ireland club champions have the largest contingent with six from beaten finalists Glen
Seven of the Kilmacud Crokes team crowned All-Ireland senior champions have been included in the AIB club football team of the year.

Watty Graham’s Glen, who were beaten in the controversial decider, have six players named, while Moycullen and Kerins O’Rahilly’s each have one inclusion on the 15.

In goal is Kilmacud’s Conor Ferris, with Dan O’Brien, Andrew McGowan and Rory O’Carroll listed in defence. Shane Cunningham, Dara Mullin and Shane Walsh are all named in attack.

For the Glen, Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan and Ethan Doherty have been named in defence, Emmett Bradley in midfield, with Jack Doherty and Danny Tallon up front.

Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullin have also been shortlisted for footballer of the year along with Ryan Dougan, one of six Watty Graham’s, Glen men in the 15.

Recent Kerry retiree David Moran was chosen in midfield while Galway captain Seán Kelly of Moycullen is the only other award winner outside the finalists.

The awards will be presented in Croke Park on Friday where the overall club footballer of the year will be announced.

AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year: Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes); Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s Glen), Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen), Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes); Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes), Ethan Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen); David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen); Jack Doherty (Watty Graham’s Glen), Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes), Seán Kelly (Moycullen); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes), Danny Tallon (Watty Graham’s Glen), Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes).

AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year nominees: Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s Glen); Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes).

Meanwhile, Sam Mulroy will play no further part in Louth’s Division 2 promotion push in the Allianz Football League.

The Louth captain sustained a hamstring injury in their win over Kildare at the weekend and he's been ruled out for 12-weeks after a scan.

Having lost their opening two games to Clare and Derry, Mickey Harte’s side won three on the spin with Mulroy top scoring with 19 points.

The forward will miss the visit of Cork and if Louth win that game Mulroy will miss a potential promotion shoot-out between themselves and Dublin in the final round at Croke Park.

