Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 10:58

Ireland squad bolstered by return of big hitters for Scotland clash

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Robbie Henshaw are present following spells in the treatment room.
By PA Sport Staff

Johnny Sexton is among several big names expected to return for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations title clash against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Championship as Andy Farrell’s men step up their push for the Grand Slam.

The 37-year-old fly-half is expected to come in for Ross Byrne, who started the 34-20 victory over Italy, after struggling with a groin injury.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Robbie Henshaw are also present following spells in the treatment room.

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley and Ulster's Nick Timoney also linked up with the squad as Munster fly-half Joey Carbery misses out.

