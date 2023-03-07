Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 14:32

Johnny Sexton expected to return for Ireland’s clash against Scotland

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Six Nations.
By PA Sport Staff

Johnny Sexton is among several big names expected to return for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations title clash against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Sexton has been included in a 37-man training squad for the penultimate round of the Championship as Andy Farrell’s men step up their push for the Grand Slam.

The 37-year-old fly-half is expected to come in for Ross Byrne, who started the 34-20 victory over Italy, after struggling with a groin injury.

Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, prop Tadhg Furlong and centre Robbie Henshaw are also present following spells in the treatment room.

