Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 14:20

New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea says sorry for throat-slitting gesture

.Savea, who has won 70 caps for New Zealand, is now likely to face disciplinary action.
New Zealand number eight Ardie Savea says sorry for throat-slitting gesture

By PA Sport Staff

New Zealand star Ardie Savea has apologised for the throat-slitting gesture he made during the Hurricanes’ Super Rugby victory over the Melbourne Rebels on Friday.

Savea was shown a yellow card following a large brawl just before half-time and after an exchange of words with scrum-half Ryan Louwrens, he drew his right hand across his throat before marching off.

“I can understand the fans are furious around the gesture that I made,” the All Blacks number eight told Stan Sport.

 

“It’s just a heat of the moment kind of thing. It’s footy. Kids are watching us, we’re in the heat of the moment. Usually that’s out of character for me, so I put my hand up first and I apologise for that.

“For me, to get a yellow card for a push and shove….that’s just where rugby’s going.

“I’ve got to be better. We’re trying to clean up the game. I understand, there are no excuses for me, I’ve got to be better.”

Savea, who has won 70 caps for New Zealand, is now likely to face disciplinary action.

More in this section

Mix of experienced players and new faces in England’s Women’s Six Nations squad Mix of experienced players and new faces in England’s Women’s Six Nations squad
Tommy Fury on boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I will stop him’ Tommy Fury on boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I will stop him’
League of Ireland preview: Can Shamrock Rovers get back on track? League of Ireland preview: Can Shamrock Rovers get back on track?
new zealandrugby unionrugbyuall blacksardie saveasavea
Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley qualifies for semi-finals at Euro Indoor Championships

Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley qualifies for semi-finals at Euro Indoor Championships

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more