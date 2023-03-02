Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 15:57

Ireland optimistic over Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey and James Lowe

Loosehead prop Cian Healy, who is yet to feature in this year’s championship because of a hamstring problem, also did not take part in the open training session against Ireland’s Under-20 side at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Ireland optimistic over Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey and James Lowe

Ed Elliot, PA

Ireland’s coaching staff are optimistic Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey and James Lowe will be fit to face Scotland after the trio sat out training on Thursday.

Ringrose withdrew on the eve of Saturday’s 34-20 Guinness Six Nations success over Italy due to a minor calf injury, while fellow centre McCloskey and wing Lowe sustained similar issues in Rome.

Loosehead prop Cian Healy, who is yet to feature in this year’s championship because of a hamstring problem, also did not take part in the open training session against Ireland’s Under-20 side at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

But captain Johnny Sexton, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and centre Robbie Henshaw were all fully involved ahead of Ireland’s trip to Murrayfield on Sunday, March 12.

Forwards coach Paul O’Connell allayed fears about the absentees.

“I don’t see any problem with those four guys who didn’t train today but we’re just trying to look after them,” he said, according to the42.ie.

Sexton watched the Stadio Olimpico triumph from the stands as he nursed a groin issue sustained in the round-two win over France, while Furlong (calf), Gibson-Park (hamstring) and Henshaw (wrist) have so far been unavailable to head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland head to Edinburgh seeking to remain in Grand Slam contention on the back of bonus-point victories over Wales, Les Bleus and Italy, with O’Connell encouraged by the potential return of a host of star names.

“They’re all very good players,” he said.

“They speak very well, they generally have a lot of logic to add whenever we have problems to solve.

“It’s been brilliant to go these three games unbeaten without some of those guys, and for them to come back in now hungry, with a bit of a different voice and a different perspective as well.”

More in this section

Mix of experienced players and new faces in England’s Women’s Six Nations squad Mix of experienced players and new faces in England’s Women’s Six Nations squad
Tommy Fury on boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I will stop him’ Tommy Fury on boxing rematch with Jake Paul: ‘I will stop him’
Football rumours: Arteta planning overhaul with at least four Arsenal signings Football rumours: Arteta planning overhaul with at least four Arsenal signings
guinness six nationsgarry ringrosecian healyjames lowestuart mccloskeyirish rugby football union
Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more