Roy Keane critical of Declan Rice's performances this season

James Cox

Roy Keane offered a critical assessment of Declan Rice's form ahead of Manchester United's 3-1 FA Cup win over West Ham on Wednesday night.

The England international has been consistently linked with a big money transfer to the lies of United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal.

However, Keane said Rice's performances are not backing this up.

The Manchester United legend said Rice needs to add more goals and assists to his game.

"I don’t think Rice has been great this season. He’s not really kicked on. For all the talk about him and the good PR coming out of West Ham, about how much money he is worth, I think he needs to do a lot more. He doesn’t get enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists."

I think I know what I’m talking about. I played a bit in midfield.

When his ITV co-pundit described the criticism as "harsh", Keane replied: "Do you disagree with me? That’s good. I hope you disagree with me. Because I think I know what I’m talking about. I played a bit in midfield."

Roy Keane was Republic of Ireland assistant manager when Rice made three senior international appearances for Ireland under Martin O'Neill, before switching allegiance to England.

Keane was also critical of West Ham as they gave up the lead at Old Trafford with Erik ten Hag's side scoring three late goals.

"Defensively West Ham were shocking. Absolutely useless second half. They gave up three goals. Give United all the credit for the reaction, we said that at half time, the really good teams find a way to win.

"The two lads here [Joe Cole and Wright] are obviously happy with West Ham's performance tonight. But honestly, it's laughable."