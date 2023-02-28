Tue, 28 Feb, 2023 - 20:35

Jose Mourinho sees red as Cremonese beat Roma to end long wait for a win

The Portuguese saw red for the third time this season.
Jose Mourinho sees red as Cremonese beat Roma to end long wait for a win

By PA Sport Staff

Jose Mourinho was sent off as his Roma side lost to previously winless Cremonese in Serie A.

The Portuguese saw red for the third time this season just seconds into the second half of the match after clashing with the fourth official.

Mourinho joined his assistant Salvatore Foti in the stands, with the latter serving a touchline ban himself for using insults when these two sides met in the Coppa Italia.

Mourinho’s side were trailing 1-0 at the time after Frank Tsadjout struck the hosts in the 17th minute.

Without their coach, Roma drew level in the 71st minute through Leonardo Spinazzola’s strike, but parity lasted only 12 minutes.

Daniel Ciofani went down under a challenge from Rui Patricio in the box, and it was Ciofani who stepped up to convert the penalty.

The victory lifts Cremonese off the foot of the table at the expense of Sampdoria.

More in this section

Finishing is everyone’s responsibility, says Everton boss Sean Dyche Finishing is everyone’s responsibility, says Everton boss Sean Dyche
Klopps calls it 'super important week’ as Liverpool must push for top four Klopps calls it 'super important week’ as Liverpool must push for top four
Rafael Nadal withdraws from BNP Paribas Open to continue hip recovery Rafael Nadal withdraws from BNP Paribas Open to continue hip recovery
europeansoccerjose mourinhoromaserie acremonese
British and Irish Lions women’s tour ‘is possible’

British and Irish Lions women’s tour ‘is possible’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more