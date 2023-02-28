Man United and Crystal Palace both fined £55,000 for failing to control players

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have each been fined £55,000 (€62,000) for failing to control their players in the Premier League game at Old Trafford earlier this month.

United midfielder Casemiro was sent off after a VAR review of a mass melee, sparked in the second half when Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp barged United winger Antony into touch.

Both Schlupp and Antony were booked, while Casemiro was shown a straight red card for grabbing Palace midfielder Will Hughes round the neck. United accepted the charge, which was denied by Palace.

An FA spokesperson said in a statement released on Twitter: “Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined £55,000 for a mass confrontation between their players in the 67th minute of the Premier League match on February 4.

“Manchester United and Crystal Palace respectively accepted and denied that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.

“An Independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found the charge against Crystal Palace proven and imposed both the clubs’ fines.”

United won the game 2-1 after Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and Marcus Rashford’s close-range finish. Schlupp reduced the deficit soon after the flare-up, but Palace could not force an equaliser.