Tottenham partnership with F1 will see karting track built at club’s stadium

By Rachel Steinberg, PA

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will house the world’s first in-stadium electric karting facility as part of a new 15-year strategic partnership between Spurs and Formula One.

Separate tracks for adults and juniors are set to be built under the Premier League venue’s South Stand and have been accredited by the National Karting Association, making the facility a potential future venue for national karting championship races.

There are also plans for a driver academy programme, which “will widen the motorsport talent pool and help to identify the next generation of F1 drivers”.

A Spurs statement read: “The karting experience will be the focal point of a long-term partnership between the club and F1, that will aim to create apprenticeship and career opportunities for local young people and bring greater diversity to the motorsport industry, particularly for women and underrepresented groups. It will also provide F1 with a touchpoint in London from which to further grow its fanbase throughout the world.”

Alongside the new track, which when complete will be London’s longest indoors, there are plans to house interactive motorsport activities and food and beverage facilities.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “As we continue to grow our sport around the world, partnering with world renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula One and motorsport to new and diverse audiences.

“The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

“Our brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 academy, and driving environmental sustainability – our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life.”

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy added: “Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round.

“We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities.”