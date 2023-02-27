Leo Cullen agrees new two-year contract with Leinster

Michael Bolton

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has agreed a new two-year contract with the province.

In previous seasons, Cullen has signed one year rolling contracts, but has today signed a new deal with Leinster that keeps him at the RDS until 2025.

With Stuart Lancaster departing to Racing 92 next season, as efforts continue to find a replacement. and the retirement of Johnny Sexton coming ever closer, Cullen's new contract will bring some reassurance to Leinster.

Since taking over in 2015, Cullen has managed one of the most dominant sides in European rugby.

The former second-row has guided Leinster to four URC/PRO 12 titles, a Champions Cup title in 2018, as well as finishing runners-up in 2019 and 2022.

Leinster are currently top of the URC, and will face rivals Ulster in the last 16 of the Champions Cup in April.

Speaking on his new deal, Cullen said:“It is a great honour for me to be asked to extend my time at Leinster Rugby. I feel very fortunate to able to work with such a brilliant group of people here.

“Many thanks to Shane Nolan, Guy Easterby and the Leinster Professional Game Board along with David Nucifora from the IRFU for their continued support and backing of me through this process.

"Also, to my family and friends, who only show me love and support, thank you for all the sacrifices you make.

“We are entering a really exciting period of the season and we are all focused on delivering our best in front of lots of people who have backed us all through our careers.”