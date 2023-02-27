Mon, 27 Feb, 2023 - 06:17

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United have 'hunger' to win more trophies

A Casemiro strike and a Sven Botman own goal secured victory in the Carabao Cup final
PA Sport Staff

Marcus Rashford spoke of Manchester United’s “hunger to have more moments like this” after the team secured their first silverware of the Erik ten Hag era with a 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle.

A Casemiro strike and a Sven Botman own goal eased Manchester United to victory over Eddie Howe’s Magpies at Wembley on Sunday.

Rashford, whose shot deflected off Botman for the second goal, said on Sky Sports: “This (a trophy) is something we have missed as a club.

“The fact we have come here and won it is a massive feeling, but hopefully a positive to keep going.

“There is a hunger to have more moments like this. I have been in finals where we have won and where we have lost. This is massive for us as individuals and the club.

“I am buzzing with the result. The boys have put a lot of work in to get us here.”

Rashford added: “We want to be involved in a lot of games, and that means we have to stay in the competitions.

“If we want to win things, that means we have to keep pushing and going for the whole thing.”

Goalkeeper David De Gea, whose 181st clean sheet for Manchester United marked an all-time club record, believes the win was the “perfect start of a new era”.

The Spaniard said: “We showed today this team is ready for everything. We played a good game and won 2-0 against a very good team.

“You can see the fans, that everyone is happy. Let’s enjoy it, then be ready again.”

Defender Luke Shaw said: “We talked before about how we want to create our own history here with the new team and manager. Today was the start of it.

“The last final I played here (Euro 2020, with England) we lost, so I am really proud of the team today.”

Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier was proud of the Magpies’ display despite their defeat.

He told NUFC TV: “Proud of everybody, especially all the boys. They’re down, of course, straight after the final whistle. It’s a lot to take in for all the players.

“(But) it’s about bouncing back now, because we’ve got a massive second half of the season and a lot of games coming up.”

