Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 18:38

Manchester United claim first trophy of Erik ten Hag’s reign with Newcastle win

Newcastle’s wait for silverware goes on after goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford eased United to victory
Manchester United claim first trophy of Erik ten Hag’s reign with Newcastle win

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United are celebrating the first major trophy of the Erik ten Hag era after breaking success-starved Newcastle’s hearts to win the Carabao Cup final.

Both sides headed to Wembley desperate for a victory that could provide the catalyst to a brighter future and it was the ever-improving Red Devils that emerged victorious under the arch.

United had not won silverware since 2017 and ended their longest trophy drought in 40 years by beating Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley, where Casemiro’s header and a Sven Botman own goal settled things.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Casemiro scored United’s opening goal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It was a painful end to the Magpies’ first final since losing by the same scoreline to the same opposition in the 1999 FA Cup showpiece.

Things could have been so different for Eddie Howe’s men had David De Gea not been alert to deny Allan Saint-Maximin’s close-range shot late in the first half.

Within seven minutes of that save the Red Devils had control of the final, with Casemiro heading home Luke Shaw’s free-kick before Botman deflected a Marcus Rashford strike over Loris Karius.

The third-choice goalkeeper, making his debut and first competitive appearance in 728 days, denied Wout Weghorst putting the game to bed in first-half stoppage time.

Manchester United v Newcastle United – Carabao Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Marcus Rashford added a second for Erik ten Hag’s side (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle returned brightly from the break but were unable to mount a comeback, extending their wait for a first trophy since their 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup triumph.

As for the victors, Ten Hag’s first ever trip to Wembley saw him join Jose Mourinho as the only United managers to win a major trophy in their first season.

More could yet follow this season given the Dutchman’s transformational impact on the culture and quality at Old Trafford.

More in this section

Luke Shaw hails Erik ten Hag for restoring the feel-good factor at Man Utd Luke Shaw hails Erik ten Hag for restoring the feel-good factor at Man Utd
Lawyers representing Liverpool fans escalate claim against UEFA Lawyers representing Liverpool fans escalate claim against UEFA
Arsenal and Man City fined for surrounding referee Anthony Taylor Arsenal and Man City fined for surrounding referee Anthony Taylor
soccerman utdwembley stadiumnewcastleleague cupfinalman utd vs newcastle
Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record ended by France after torrid start

Scotland’s perfect Six Nations record ended by France after torrid start

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more