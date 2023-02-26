Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 08:13

Floyd Mayweather fails to knock out Aaron Chalmers in exhibition bout

Chalmers came through eight rounds with the former world champion.
Floyd Mayweather fails to knock out Aaron Chalmers in exhibition bout

By PA Sport Staff

Floyd Mayweather was taken the distance during his eight-round exhibition fight with Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena.

Mayweather was fighting in the UK for the first time and, although he dominated the fight, he could not stop the former Geordie Shore star.

The 46-year-old former five-weight world champion landed a string of right hands in the seventh round but Chalmers held on.

Floyd Mayweather and Aaron Chalmers
Floyd Mayweather was unable to stop Aaron Chalmers (Zac Goodwin/PA).

And, although Mayweather continued to rain down blows in the last round, Chalmers managed to stay in the fight until the final bell.

Mayweather said: “This guy is tough as nails, I came over to the UK to entertain the people.

“We had fun for eight rounds and I’m glad that I came. What he has to do is work hard and believe in his skills, because he’s got a good chin and he’s a tough competitor.”

More in this section

Lawyers representing Liverpool fans escalate claim against UEFA Lawyers representing Liverpool fans escalate claim against UEFA
Arsenal and Man City fined for surrounding referee Anthony Taylor Arsenal and Man City fined for surrounding referee Anthony Taylor
Human rights issues a ‘glaring omission’ in White Paper – Amnesty International Human rights issues a ‘glaring omission’ in White Paper – Amnesty International
boxingfloyd mayweathermayweather
Luke Shaw hails Erik ten Hag for restoring the feel-good factor at Man Utd

Luke Shaw hails Erik ten Hag for restoring the feel-good factor at Man Utd

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more