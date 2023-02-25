Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 11:58

Saturday sport: Ireland's Grand Slam pursuit continues; Premier League action

Here's a look at all the sport happening on Saturday
Updated 12pm

Rugby

Ireland will look to take a step further towards a Six Nations Grand Slam in Rome this afternoon.

James Ryan will captain Andy Farrell's side in the absence of Johnny Sexton for the test with Italy.

Kick-off at the Stadio Olimpico is at 2.15pm.

And with the threat of strike action averted, Wales play England in Cardiff at 4.45pm.

Soccer

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League today — for a couple of hours at least — when they go to Leicester City.

Kick-off at the King power Stadium is at 3pm.

At the same time, Javi Gracia's first game in charge of Leeds sees Southampton visit Elland Road.

West Ham start the day in the bottom three, with Nottingham Forest visiting the London Stadium.

Everton play Aston Villa, with Sean Dyche looking to continue his side's good spell of form.

At 5.30pm, Manchester City are away to Bournemouth.

Liverpool will look to put their midweek Champions League nightmare behind them as they go to Crystal Palace from 7.45pm.

Gaelic Games

David Clifford returns to the Kerry forward line for their meeting with Armagh in Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League this evening.

That game gets underway in Tralee at 5pm.

Later on, unbeaten Mayo welcome Tyrone to Castlebar.

Dublin, meanwhile, can take another step towards promotion back to the top flight as they play Clare in Division 2 at Croke Park.

That’s the second part of a double-header at HQ, as Dublin’s hurlers face Division 1B leaders Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League from 5pm.

Kerry will look to book a place in the Division 1 final of the Lidl National Women’s Football League when they face Meath in Brosna at 2pm.

Later in the afternoon, Dublin entertain Mayo.

In Division 1A of the Very Camogie League, Cork play Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn this afternoon.

In the other fixtures Dublin face Tipperary, and Kilkenny play Galway.

Boxing

Kellie Harrington is among four Irish boxers looking to improve upon their bronze medals at the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria this afternoon.

Christina Desmond, Amy Broadhurst and Kelyn Cassidy are also in semi-final action in Sofia.

