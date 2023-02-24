League of Ireland wrap: Bohs beat Dundalk, Rovers held at Drogheda

Kenneth Fox

There was a full programme of matches this evening in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division as last year's Champions dropped points away from home.

At a sold-out Dalymount Park, Bohemians won 2-1 against Dundalk as Jordan Flores scored a beautiful free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

McDaid scored a second for the home side after 77 minutes, as a late goal was not enough for Dundalk.

Derry City beat Cork City 2-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell, Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff with the goals.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United held Shamrock Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Weavers Park. Rovers held on after two players were shown red cards.

In the Dublin derby at Richmond Park, St Pat’s came out on top beating Shelbourne 1-0.

While at Belfield, it ended up UCD 2 Sligo Rovers 3 - Alex Nolan with an early goal for the Students, which was cancelled out by a hat trick from Max Mata.