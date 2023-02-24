Fri, 24 Feb, 2023 - 08:34

Football rumours: Arsenal close in on new deal for Bukayo Saka

Europe’s biggest clubs are reportedly lining themselves up for Jude Bellingham while Liverpool are said to be shaking up their squad.
Football rumours: Arsenal close in on new deal for Bukayo Saka

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Bukayo Saka is close to signing a new contract at Arsenal, reports the Daily Mail. The England winger, whose current deal with the Premier League leaders expires at the end of next season, is said to have agreed terms which will see him earn over £200,000 a week.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are seen as the most likely destinations for Jude Bellingham should he leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to the Athletic. The 19-year-old England midfielder is also reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Barcelona but it is claimed his club would demand over £130million to sell Bellingham this summer.

Jude Bellingham is a man in demand
Jude Bellingham is a man in demand (Tim Goode/PA)

One midfielder who could leave Anfield at the end of this season is Fabinho. The Mirror says the Brazil international could be part of a clearout as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his side.

Arsenal have made Declan Rice their top midfield target, reports Football.London. The West Ham and England midfielder has reportedly replaced Leicester’s Youri Tielemans at the top of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s summer wishlist.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae, right, has been linked with a Premier League move
Napoli’s Kim Min-jae has been linked with a Premier League move (Alessandro Garofalo/AP)

Kim Min-jae: Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Napoli centre-back in the Italian media.

Beto: The 25-year-old Udinese forward could be on Everton’s summer shortlist, says the Liverpool Echo.

More in this section

Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again Toto Wolff: Lewis Hamilton has a Mercedes ready to win world championship again
Bohemians announce the signing of Sarah Rowe Bohemians announce the signing of Sarah Rowe
Jordan Pickford agrees new Everton contract Jordan Pickford agrees new Everton contract
soccerpremier leaguejude bellinghamliverpooltransfersarsenalwest hamdeclan ricebukayo sakafabinhogossip
Michael van Gerwen holds nerve to edge out Gerwyn Price in Dublin thriller

Michael van Gerwen holds nerve to edge out Gerwyn Price in Dublin thriller

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more