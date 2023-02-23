Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 10:35

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to play for Wrexham in American 7v7 tournament

The Hollywood stars will join Wrexham player-coach David Jones and ex-players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to play for Wrexham in American 7v7 tournament

By PA Sport Staff

Wrexham co-chairs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been named in the club’s initial squad for a seven-a-side tournament due to take place this summer in the United States.

The Hollywood actors, who bought the club in 2021, are due to play alongside Wrexham player-coach David Jones and former players Paul Rutherford, Shaun Pearson and Mark Carrington.

Wrexham have signed up to play in The Soccer Tournament, a winner-takes-all tournament in Cary, North Carolina from June 1-4 with 32 teams competing for a $1 million  (€940,000) prize.

The Dragons confirmed their participation earlier this month, joining a field that already includes former Fulham and Tottenham midfielder Clint Dempsey’s Team Dempsey, Hashtag United, Liga MX side Club Nexaca and US Women, made up of former United States internationals.

Deadpool actor Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator McElhenney announced their intention to buy Wrexham in September 2020 and completed a deal for Wales’ oldest club the following February.

Since then, heavy investment has turned the club into National League promotion contenders, and they made headlines in late January when they came close to knocking Championship side Sheffield United out of the FA Cup, instead getting a replay at Bramall Lane which they lost 3-1 after late goals.

The fly-on-the-wall ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ documentary has given the club a global profile, and participating in TST is seen as an opportunity to continue that.

Should Wrexham claim the big prize, the club has pledged to spend half of the money on community projects.

More in this section

Liverpool routed at Anfield by five-star Real Madrid Liverpool routed at Anfield by five-star Real Madrid
Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo goals give Napoli victory Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo goals give Napoli victory
Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal
soccerryan reynoldsnational leaguewrexhamrob mcelhenneythe soccer tournament
James Ryan aware he has ‘big shoes to fill’ as Sexton dropped for Italy game

James Ryan aware he has ‘big shoes to fill’ as Sexton dropped for Italy game

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit
Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more