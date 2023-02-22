What's on the box: This weekend's televised sport

Michael Bolton

There's plenty of sporting on the television this weekend.

In the Six Nations, Ireland will be aiming to make it three wins from three when they face Italy on Saturday, while Wales will be hoping to put their off the field issues behind them when they take on England.

Manchester United have the opportunity to win their first trophy in six years when they face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, while rivals Liverpool will be aiming to bounce back from their defeat to Real Madrid when they take on Crystal Palace.

In GAA, Mayo will host Tyrone in Castlebar, while Galway host All-Ireland champions Limerick in the standout hurling tie.

Here's what sport to look forward to this weekend.

Friday 24th February

Soccer: Premier League, Fulham v Wolves, 8pm on Sky Sports Premier League

Rugby: U20 Six Nations, Italy v Ireland, 7.15 on RTÉ Two.

Saturday 25th February

Soccer: Premier League, Bournemouth v Manchester City, 5.30pm on Sky Sports.

Soccer: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, 7.45pm live on Sky Sports.

Rugby: Six Nations, Italy v Ireland, 2.15 live on RTÉ Two.

Rugby: Six Nations, England v Wales, 4.45pm, live on Virgin Media One.

GAA: Allianz Football League, Kerry v Armagh, 5.00pm, live on RTÉ Two.

GAA: Allianz Football League, Mayo v Tyrone, 7.00PM, live on TG4.

Golf: DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open, 7:00am., live on Sky Sports Golf.

Golf: PGA Tour, Honda Classic, 7:00pm, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday, February 26th

Soccer: Tottenham v Chelsea, 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Soccer: Manchester United v Newcastle, 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Soccer: Rangers v Celtic, 3.00pm, live on Premier Sports One.

Rugby: Six Nations, France v Scotland, 3.00pm, live on RTÉ Two.

GAA: Allianz Football League, Donegal v Galway, 12.30, live on TG4.

GAA: Allianz Football League, Kildare v Derry, 2.00pm, live on BBC iPlayer.

GAA: Allianz Hurling League, Galway v Limerick, 2.30, live on TG4.

Golf: DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open, 7.00am, live on Sky Sports Golf.

Golf: PGA Tour, Honda Classic, 6.00pm, live on Sky Sports Golf.