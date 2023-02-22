League of Ireland preview: A look ahead to this weekend's action

Michael Bolton

The second round of games in the League of Ireland gets underway this weekend, as teams continue to settle back into the season.

The division has never been as popular, with over 30,000 fans attending games as the season got back underway.

Following an interesting opening weekend, that saw Bohemians emerge as the only winners from the five games, players and managers will be aiming to prove a point this weekend.

After their win over Cork City, Bohemians will host Dundalk at Dalymount Park, who drew 1-1 against UCD in the opening weekend.

After a late equaliser from Joe Redmond denied them victory, Derry City host Cork, who will be aiming to avenge their disappointing performance last Friday.

Champions Shamrock Rovers were also denied victory thanks to a late equaliser from Sligo Rovers, and they will travel to Drogheda, who put in a strong defensive display to hold out Shelbourne.

Damien Duff's side will travel to Richmond Park to take on St Patrick's Athletic, in what should be an interesting game between the two Dublin sides.

After positive results in their opening games, UCD will host Sligo Rovers at the UCD Bowl.

All games can be watched live on LOI TV, with all fixtures this Friday.

Friday 25th February

Bohemians v Dundalk, Richmond Park, 7,45.

Derry City v Cork City, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7.45.

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Weavers Park, 7.45.

St Patrick's Athletic v Shelbourne, Richmond Park, 7.45.

UCD v Sligo Rovers, UCD Bowl 7.45.