Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 09:37

The France World Cup winner is out of contract at the end of the season and had been considered a target by some of Europe’s top clubs.
Football rumours: N’Golo Kante nears return with one eye on new Chelsea deal

By PA Sport Staff

Mooted moves to Barcelona or Paris St Germain appear unlikely for Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante. The France World Cup winner, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and had been considered a target by the top European clubs. But The Telegraph says the midfielder is settled in London and looking at signing a new deal as he nears a return to full first-team training, following hamstring surgery in August.

Could Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez leave Aston Villa? Sportsmail reports the club are not opposed to selling their 30-year-old stopper this summer and the Blues, Manchester United and Tottenham are all in the market for a custodian.

Wilfried Zaha has been courted by Al Hilal and Al Ittihad over a possible switch to the Middle East (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr seem to really want Wilfried Zaha in their colours. The Standard says Crystal Palace’s Ivory Coast international has turned down the side multiple times, with the paper adding another two Saudi Arabian clubs and AC Milan are also courting the 30-year-old winger.

The Telegraph cites sources in Italy as believing AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma are all keenly monitoring Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi. The 43-year-old, who since joining the Premier League club in September has taken them to seventh in the table and battling for European football, while he has also been linked with Tottenham.

Players to watch

Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring
Viktor Gyokeres joined Brighton in 2018 before he eventually moved to Coventry following a loan spell with the club (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres: The 24-year-old Sweden striker, who is contracted to Coventry until summer 2024, could soon be scooped up by Leeds, says Teamtalk.

Rasmus Hojlund: Italian outlet La Repubblica reports Arsenal are preparing to make an offer for the 20-year-old Denmark and Atalanta forward.

